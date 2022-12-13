Colony Group LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.