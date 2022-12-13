Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

NVO stock opened at $129.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $130.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

