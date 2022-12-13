Colony Group LLC Raises Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

