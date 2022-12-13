Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $497.27 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $634.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.56.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.