Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average of $169.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

