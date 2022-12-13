Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.