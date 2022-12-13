Colony Group LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Open Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 46.6% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 338.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

