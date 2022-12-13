Colony Group LLC Sells 4,678 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

