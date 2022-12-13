Colony Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.50. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

