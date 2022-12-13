Colony Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $456.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.