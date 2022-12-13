Colony Group LLC Sells 9,265 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

