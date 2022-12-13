Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of RC opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

