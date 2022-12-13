Colony Group LLC Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 41.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 636,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,426,000 after purchasing an additional 187,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,203,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,121,000.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

NYSE:JBT opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $163.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

