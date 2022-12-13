Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

CYH stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

