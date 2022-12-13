Comparing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) & Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Acurx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $413.75 million 4.50 $528.45 million $0.95 12.77 Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.75 million ($1.07) -3.35

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 39.85% 30.24% 16.08% Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -110.07% -102.37%

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

