Comparing Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) & Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A N/A -103.81% Kronos Bio N/A -53.60% -46.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tricida and Kronos Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 3 1 0 2.00 Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tricida currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,088.82%. Kronos Bio has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 454.12%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Kronos Bio.

62.6% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tricida and Kronos Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.36) -0.09 Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.94) -0.66

Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tricida has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Tricida on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of entospletinib in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor for treatment of autoimmune disease. Kronos Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

