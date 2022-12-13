Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Morris E. Foster Buys 14,025 Shares

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE CRK opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

