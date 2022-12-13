Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

