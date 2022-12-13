ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

