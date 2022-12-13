Contour Asset Management LLC Purchases 228,905 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 760.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 228,905 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $923.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

