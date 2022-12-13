Contrasting ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -53.89% -52.73% -21.55% REGENXBIO 15.34% 12.22% 8.14%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 8.87 -$71.65 million ($0.37) -9.86 REGENXBIO $470.35 million 2.09 $127.84 million $1.55 14.66

This table compares ADMA Biologics and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

REGENXBIO has higher revenue and earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $41.43, suggesting a potential upside of 82.26%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats ADMA Biologics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II;RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I;RGX-181 which is in pre clinic stage for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease;RGX-202, to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy which is in phase I/II clinical trial; and RGX-381, to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease which is in preclinical stage. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

