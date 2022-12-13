Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Cooper-Standard worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

