Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 56,616 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,616 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,611,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,546 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 84,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average is $149.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

