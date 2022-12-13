Creative Planning Has $3.05 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $321,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 78.6% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $2,572,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $76.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

