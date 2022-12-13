Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.10 and a 200-day moving average of $313.93. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $414.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

