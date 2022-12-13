Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 19,129 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $287,126.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $9,006.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -241.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,383,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 374,552 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,648,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 656,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 114,806 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

