Critical Analysis: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Networks and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASAP has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,743.14%. Given ASAP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASAP is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Viper Networks and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Networks and ASAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASAP $182.19 million 0.58 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.50

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASAP.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASAP beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

