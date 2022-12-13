Critical Review: Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Cellectis -470.32% -54.50% -31.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambrx Biopharma and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cellectis 1 1 2 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 536.77%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 14.83 -$68.08 million N/A N/A Cellectis $67.07 million 1.52 -$114.20 million ($2.30) -0.97

Ambrx Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Cellectis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Cellectis

(Get Rating)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.