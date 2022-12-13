Critical Review: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science -0.24% 0.57% 0.39% Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integral Ad Science and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 4 1 3.00 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.03%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 263.84%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

96.7% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.41 -$52.44 million ($0.01) -928.00 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.43 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.31

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

