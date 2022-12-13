CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

