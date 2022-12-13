Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 15,472 Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 129.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

