CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,129,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after acquiring an additional 285,526 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.