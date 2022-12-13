Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.