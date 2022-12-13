Custos Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Custos Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

