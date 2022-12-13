Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 1,011,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 898,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 141,031 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.