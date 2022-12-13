Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBNGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 1,011,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 898,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 141,031 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.