Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

