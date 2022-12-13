Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.16. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.81.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.