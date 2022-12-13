Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Steve Klohn Buys 13,427 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Steve Klohn purchased 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,859.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

