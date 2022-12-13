Dave R. Lopez Sells 2,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

