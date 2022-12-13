Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$144,552.98 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 28,600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$144,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,572.65.
Decisive Dividend Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CVE DE opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.76 and a twelve month high of C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.
About Decisive Dividend
