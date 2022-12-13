Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$144,552.98 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 28,600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$144,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,572.65.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVE DE opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.76 and a twelve month high of C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

