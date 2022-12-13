Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 695.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLCA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 50.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 224,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

DLCA opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

