DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 553,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,044,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

DeepVerge Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.61. The company has a market cap of £13.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DeepVerge Company Profile

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

