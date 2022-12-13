Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

