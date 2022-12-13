Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

