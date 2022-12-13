DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $72.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.45. 45,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,193,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Up 10.0 %

DocuSign Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

