Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,135 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

