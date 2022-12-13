Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 3,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 440,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315. Insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Domo Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 713.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

