Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 3,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 440,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.
DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Insider Transactions at Domo
In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo
Domo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.25.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.