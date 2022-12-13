DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $136,434.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,500 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

