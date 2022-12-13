Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 5,133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The company has a market cap of $923.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.