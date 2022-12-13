DSC Advisors L.P. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average is $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

